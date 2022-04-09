Contrasting PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) & PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS N/A -0.91% -0.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PowerSchool and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 1 3 8 0 2.58 PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75

PowerSchool currently has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential upside of 85.28%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 88.98%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than PowerSchool.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerSchool and PLAYSTUDIOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $558.60 million 5.31 -$33.77 million N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 2.23 $10.74 million N/A N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerSchool.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PowerSchool beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

