Contrasting Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.77 $2.02 billion $1.14 22.29 Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.82 $29.10 million $0.10 22.10

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42% Taseko Mines 8.46% 13.48% 3.98%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Taseko Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

