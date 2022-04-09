Contrasting ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75

ZIVO Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.93%. Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.39%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58% Benson Hill N/A -55.56% -17.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Benson Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,709.73 -$9.11 million ($1.29) -2.81 Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.10 -$126.25 million N/A N/A

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience beats Benson Hill on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience (Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

