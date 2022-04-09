Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

CNVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.94.

CNVY stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

