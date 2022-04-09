CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €10.00 by Berenberg Bank

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) has been given a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

CCAP stock opened at €8.84 ($9.71) on Thursday. CORESTATE Capital has a twelve month low of €7.58 ($8.33) and a twelve month high of €14.56 ($16.00). The company has a market cap of $302.27 million and a PE ratio of 30.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

