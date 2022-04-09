Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.20

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 1899665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.