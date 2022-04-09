Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Corning by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 5,120,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,691. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

