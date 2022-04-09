CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $112,763.02 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

CRVL opened at $173.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.65. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $105.44 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRVL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $14,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 5,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth $5,609,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CorVel by 1,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

