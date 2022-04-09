CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1,139.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of CorVel worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 169.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,034 shares of company stock worth $2,448,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $173.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.65. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $105.44 and a one year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

