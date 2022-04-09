CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

