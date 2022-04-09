Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $3.29 on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

