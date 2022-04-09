Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $125.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.04. 2,907,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,485. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.