Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $110.00. The company traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $111.14. 49,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,312,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.73.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coupa Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $7,862,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

