Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,558 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.