Credit Suisse Group Increases New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $49.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.
Shares of NFE stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.
In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 372,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
