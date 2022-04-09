Credit Suisse Group Increases New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $49.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 112.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 372,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

