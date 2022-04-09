Credit Suisse Group Raises AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £110

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,780.83.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,378.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.