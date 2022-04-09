Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of CPG opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

