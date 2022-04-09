Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.38) price target on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.72) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.11) to GBX 310 ($4.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.64) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 422.63 ($5.54).

CRST opened at GBX 273.20 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.80. The firm has a market cap of £701.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.93. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.15).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,163.93). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,691.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000 in the last 90 days.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

