Critical Survey: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) versus Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.57, meaning that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GreenBox POS and Hudson Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -100.57% -34.95% -22.26% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and Hudson Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million 6.48 -$26.45 million ($0.68) -5.81 Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A

Hudson Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats Hudson Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. Its Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

