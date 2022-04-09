Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.48. Crocs posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71. Crocs has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

