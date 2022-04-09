CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CFB opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

