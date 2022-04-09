CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $260.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $238.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.03.

CRWD opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.84.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

