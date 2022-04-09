CryptoBlades Market Capitalization Tops $5.27 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00014816 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $1.70 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.04 or 0.07608450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,455.57 or 0.99850784 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,201 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

