CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of CSX opened at $34.33 on Thursday. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
