CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.33 on Thursday. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

