Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.