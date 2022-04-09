Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 212,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 569,846 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Curis by 60.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $12,418,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

