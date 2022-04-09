Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.94.

CWK opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,507,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 125,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,844,000 after buying an additional 482,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 986,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after buying an additional 324,128 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

