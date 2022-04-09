CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,095.59

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,095.59 ($27.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,790 ($23.48). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,826 ($23.95), with a volume of 234,520 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,746.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,095.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16.
About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)
CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.