Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,212,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,717,000.
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
