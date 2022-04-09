Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 42,516 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

