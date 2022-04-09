Cwm LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $335.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

