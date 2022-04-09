Cwm LLC Invests $925,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 460.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,796,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $317.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

