Cwm LLC Invests $955,000 in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of PSJ opened at $107.36 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

