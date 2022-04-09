Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

