Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 8,984 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $109.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.