Cwm LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.88 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

