Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the "Industrial organic chemicals" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -126.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 12,715% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 269 1012 1290 40 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 428.93%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -456.89% -263.16% -12.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.34 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.41 billion $411.24 million 6.92

Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics competitors beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

