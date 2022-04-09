Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Cyren shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 978,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

