Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

CYXT opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

