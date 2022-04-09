D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,579 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

