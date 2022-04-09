D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 647,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 542,612 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,345,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,108.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 199,419 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH opened at $91.70 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $102.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

