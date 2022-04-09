D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 602 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

