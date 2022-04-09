D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.62 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

