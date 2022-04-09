D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.