D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.
Shares of PPLT stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07.
