D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.