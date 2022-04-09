D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

