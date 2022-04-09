D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Down to $74.05

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.05, but opened at $71.40. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 29,653 shares traded.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

