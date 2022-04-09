Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.45

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 120209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

