Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.10

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

