Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. Dana has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 120.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after buying an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dana by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.